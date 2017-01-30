Orlando Eye closes for maintenance

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of Orlando's most visible tourist attractions is closed to visitors, at least for now.

Starting Monday, the Coca-Cola Orlando Eye is off limits to guests as crews complete annual maintenance checks.

The observation wheel will be closed for 10 days. It will reopen Thursday, Feb. 10.

Madame Tussauds and Sea Life Aquarium will remain open.

Watch News 6 for more on this story.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.