Cops: Man urinates on trooper after Disney arrest, says 'F*** Trump'

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was arrested on Disney property early New Year's Day, accused of yelling profanities at law enforcement officers and urinating on a trooper's leg.

The man, who initially refused to give his name but was later identified as Joseph Murphy, was arrested Sunday near Disney Springs and faces charges of battery on an officer, indecent exposure of sexual organs and resisting an officer without violence.

According to an Orange County charging affidavit, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper assisted another trooper, who had placed Murphy in hand restraints on a sidewalk at Buena Vista Drive.

The first trooper said he was arresting Murphy for disorderly intoxication, the report stated. The second trooper said Murphy reeked of alcohol.

Murphy was placed in the trooper's patrol cruiser, where he began banging his head against a partition and tried to choke himself, the report said. Murphy was yelling "police brutality" as he kept banging his head, the affidavit said.

Murphy then began yelling obscenities, including "(expletive) Donald Trump," the report stated.

At the Orange County Jail, Murphy banged his head against a car window and began urinating on the floor, officials said. He then turned around and urinated on one of the trooper's pants, leaving a large wet spot on his uniform, officials said.

Murphy was booked into jail without further incident.

