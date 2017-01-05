Dead sharks dumped at Titusville park

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Someone has been dumping sharks at a Titusville park on the Indian River, according to wildlife officials.

The fish kill hotline recently received a report about a possible wildlife violation at Kennedy Point Park in Titusville, hotline coordinator Cat Brown told News 6.

There is a limit of one shark per person, per day, according to recreational fishing regulations.

At least three sharks about 2-feet long each were dumped next to the Indian River.

“If you don’t want them, you need to release them. Don’t just dump them on the shore to die,” a Brevard resident posted Thursday on a Titusville Facebook group.

FWC confirmed that the photo (above) posted to Facebook shows the sharks at the Titusville park.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are seeking any information about the incident. People can call the fish kill hotline at 800-636-0511.

