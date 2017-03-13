DeLand skydiver injured after hitting 2 cars while landing, officials say

DeLAND, Fla. - A skydiver was injured Saturday during a hard landing in DeLand, city officials said.

The skydiver was identified as Luis Lopez-Mendez, whom staff called an experienced skydiver.

Officials said Lopez-Mendez missed the landing zone and hit two cars on the way down. The first car that was hit sustained damage to the door, fender and hood, DeLand police said.

The second vehicle had minor damage, officials said.

Officials said the skydiver suffered a compound fracture to his ankle and a fractured femur.

Lopez-Mendez was airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, city officials said.

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.