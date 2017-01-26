'I just killed somebody,' man tells 911 dispatcher

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 62-year-old Melbourne man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after he tried to kill his roommate because he did not like his "living habits," police said.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, officers were called around 2 a.m. to a home on Rutgers Avenue.

Police said the 911 call for help came from Anthony Cannone, who admitted to stabbing his roommate.

"I just killed somebody," police said Cannone was heard telling a 911 operator.

Officers said they found the victim, who has not been identified, bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.

"There was blood evidence and there were knives in the house," said Cmdr. Sean Riordan, with the Melbourne Police Department.

Officers applied pressure to the stab wounds until medical personnel arrived, police said. The victim was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center. Police said he's expected to survive.

Anthony Cannone, who was still in the home, told officers that he was "displeased with his roommate and his living habits," so he decided that he wanted to "murder" him, according to police.

"They were having disputes over cleanliness issues around the house, and he produced a knife and stabbed his roommate," Riordan said. "There were some issues as far as (that) he wouldn't clean up after himself, and I guess he finally said he had enough and he took matters into his own hands."

Cannone was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. His bond was set at $100,000 by a Brevard County judge Wednesday.

Prosecutors told News 6 that by admitting his actions, Cannone made their job building a case much easier.

"That's of course very good evidence," Assistant State Attorney Gary Beatty said. "Any time a person admits to committing a crime, that's very strong evidence for the state to use."

Beatty told News 6 Cannone was released from prison on previous charges in 2014. He has spent a total of 12 years in prison on other violent charges, including aggravated assault with a weapon.

Cannone's next court appearance will be his arraignment on Feb. 16. He faces life in prison.

