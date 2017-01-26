Names released of murder suspects accused of using sheets to try to escape​

TAVARES, Fla. - Authorities have now released the names of three inmates who are accused of trying to break out of the Lake County jail on Wednesday morning.

David Mariotti and Jesse Jordan are being held on murder charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Kendall Wilbanks is the third inmate accused of trying to escape.





Spokesman Lt. John Herrell told News 6 that a staff member at the Lake County Detention Center was doing a perimeter check around the maximum security housing area at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and noticed a broken window.

Detention staff checked the cell and found that a wooden broom had been used to break the window, a news release said.

Deputies said they also found bed sheets tied together, which led them to believe that three inmates who share the cell were trying to escape.

"They didn't think it through very well," Herrell said. "Even if they had been able to get through the glass, they still had some hurdles to overcome. We are very confident they would not have been able to."

Those hurdles included razor wire atop the gates that surround the jail, he said.

Guards on Wednesday night News 6 the broken window, which was just feet away from a housing development situated on the other side of the jail gate.

"There is a small residential area just to the south side of the jail," Herrell said. "Obviously it could've been bad had it gotten to that point, but like I said, everything worked."

He said investigators are trying to determine if the three men had any outside help with their plan.

He said the three will face new charges based on what jail staff found.

This is the window broken by 3 Lake Co jail inmates in attempt to escape this morning @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/G2OxA2K51U — Erik Sandoval (@ErikSandoval) January 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.