Orlando police officers cook breakfast for elderly woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police Officer Rich Cruz and recruit Officer Gus Goncalves made a well-being check on an elderly woman, but ended up doing some extra.

The officers went to the house after they were told that the woman had not eaten for a while. The house was very clean and the pantry was full of food.

The officers decided to make her eggs for breakfast and even did the dishes when the woman finished her meal.

More importantly, the officers stayed with the woman and chatted with her for a while.

"This is the kind of work our officers to every day that often goes unnoticed," the Orlando Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

