Woman hopes homemade sign will deter nearby drug activity

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Daytona Beach mother who says police can only do so much has installed 15 security cameras and posted a homemade sign on her front lawn to try to deter drug dealing in her neighborhood.

"Meth, heroin, drug paraphernalia," Tammy Leggett said.

Leggett said ithe drug trafficking is happening at an apartment complex near her house on North Wild Olive Avenue.

"This has been over a year that I've been fighting this. There have been 75 phone calls, 911 and non-emergency numbers since January, that I have made," she said.

Leggett also documented everything from pictures of needles to recording her neighbors' activity on a calendar.

"It's constant in and out traffic over there. For five minutes and gone," she said.

The mother said police patrol the area often, but she claims it's still not enough.

"I don't know what's going to come from over there. I don't want my kids exposed to it," Leggett said.

Leggett has now put a sign in her yard in an attempt to deter the drug activity and uses a megaphone to warn potential renters.

"Don't park here to buy your drugs. Your dealer is across the street. Smile for the camera," the sign reads.

Daytona Beach police said they've sent officers to the complex 36 times since last July for issues including narcotics, parking and noise complaints.

"They need to realize all eyes are on them and it's time to go," Leggett said.

News 6 called the apartment complex owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, but said there is no drug activity at the property. The owner said background checks are conducted on all tenants and renters who don't follow the rules are evicted.

