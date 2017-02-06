New England Patriots' James White heads to Disney after Super Bowl win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - New England Patriots running back James White visited Disney World on Monday after the team's epic win in Super Bowl LI.

White scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to give New England a 34-28 victory over Atlanta.

The game was the first Super Bowl to go into overtime and also marked the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

White is the latest Super Bowl hero to make the trek to Disney.

