Video of massive Florida 'dinosaur' gator creates buzz

LAKELAND, Fla. - And you thought dinosaurs were extinct.

Video of a massive alligator spotted in Lakeland was posted to Facebook on Sunday, raising the eyebrows of many.

Kim Joiner told News 6 that she captured the video at the Polk Nature Discovery Center.

"It looks like a dinosaur," News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth said.

"Is that real?" News 6 anchor Kirstin O'Connor asked upon first viewing the video.

"Yes, it's real," Joiner told News 6 social media producer Shannon McLellan.

Joiner estimated the gator to be at least 12 feet long. When asked about the beast's weight, Joiner said, "Huge!"

"It seems too big to be real. That's crazy," O'Connor said.

"Nature at its best," Joiner posted on Facebook.

Perhaps it should have said, "Nature is a beast."

Last year, a gigantic gator roaming a Lakeland golf course created headlines after a 10-year-old boy snapped photos of the creature.

