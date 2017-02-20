Car snaps power pole in half in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A car crashed into a power pole in Orange County early Monday, knocking out power in the area and closing a major roadway, officials said.

The crash was reported after midnight on Colonial Drive near Rouse Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the car was westbound on Colonial Drive when the driver, identified by troopers as Jovaney Pagan, 33, of Orlando, lost control and struck a pole on the other side of the road. Pagan was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

Officials said the pole snapped in half, sending live wires onto the car. Duke Energy said about 40 customers in the area lost power.

The crash forced troopers to close eastbound Colonial Drive. The road reopened just after 7 a.m.

Crews were replacing the power pole.

Pagan, who was wearing a seat belt, was ticketed for careless driving, troopers said.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, the FHP said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Duke energy on scene of crash. FHP confirms a driver lost control of car on Colonial and hit power pole. pic.twitter.com/4iWCZSdWyg — Johny Fernandez (@fernandez_johny) February 20, 2017

