59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

59ºF

Ask Trooper Steve

Can you leave your car running while doing errands?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Trooper Steve

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Jose asked, “It’s getting cold. Can I leave my car running while running errands?”

“This was something that I couldn’t understand when I was patrolling our Central Florida roads,” Trooper Steve said. " I would see this at locations from grocery stores to gas stations, and I would think, ‘Do you trust people this much?’"

Trooper Steve said his opinion about this question aligns with the law.

Florida Statute 316.1975 specifically makes note that drivers may not leave vehicles unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition and removing the key.

“Some will say they want to keep their car warm during the winter, but my answer to that is, ‘It’s Florida, and the cons outweigh the pros,'" Trooper Steve said.

The violation is punishable by a nonmoving violation.

“With times and technology, laws do update and this one is no exception. In the subsections of this law, exceptions are made for authorized emergency vehicles to a vehicle that is started by a remote control while the ignition, transmission and doors are locked,” Trooper Steve said.

For the full wording of the law visit the state website about statutes.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel Dahm

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email
Steve Montiero

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.