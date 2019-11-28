ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A News 6 viewer asked, “Do bicycles need to follow traffic laws?”

The answer is yes.

“Anytime a bicyclist is in a travel lane they are subject to the same traffic laws as vehicles,” Trooper Steve said. “Sometimes we feel when riding on a bike we can get away with the minor things.”

Trooper Steve said the minor things we avoid could lead to pretty serious crashes.

“If the cars are stopped for a red light that requires you to stop also,” Trooper Steve said.

He said we are starting to see too many people not giving safety its due diligence.

“Please when riding around on your bicycle don’t be the one in and out of cars and then complaining when you get hit,” Trooper Steve said. “It’s crazy out there and we need to work together.”