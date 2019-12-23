If you want a police report after a crash, be prepared to wait

ORLANDO, Fla. – Trooper Steve explains the importance of timing when it comes to filing a crash report in this week’s Ask Trooper Steve.

News 6 viewer Linda asked, “I got into a crash and didn’t wanna wait any longer, can I report this later?”

This answer is no Linda, that’s not how this stuff works. If you want a police report, waiting at the scene is part of the process.

I’ve been asked this question so many times in person and I’m always just a little confused. I understand in Central Florida or anywhere in the state it could take some time before a trooper gets to your crash to investigate it but that doesn’t mean you can just leave and expect a report at your convenience.

In any crash that is considered minor-- meaning that the cars are operable and no one is injured -- you can self-report the crash online as long as both drivers agree.

This is called a drivers self-report and allows drivers to take the responsibility of reporting the crash into their own hands. This is an easy process that takes just a few minutes.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles allows you to go to the agency’s website and actually file the crash report yourself.

There are extenuating circumstances that allows some crashes to be investigated and some crashes that are not. This will be determined by the responding agency.

