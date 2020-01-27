No, the Turnpike isn’t double-billing you for tolls

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Chuck recently asked, “When traveling north on the Turnpike, the southbound State Road 417 exit ramp is not complete. Why are you charged twice to turn around at the Landstar exit?”

Trooper Steve said he had to think about this one for a bit.

“What I gather is that Chuck travels on the northbound ramp to S.R. 417 from northbound on the Turnpike,” Trooper Steve said. “Chuck then exits at Landstar and re-enters southbound in order to make his commute a little smoother.”

Trooper Steve said there’s nothing wrong with what Chuck is doing, but he should not be reimbursed for something that he’s choosing to do. There’s no traffic detour in place forcing him to exit or go a certain way.

“There has never been a southbound entrance ramp to S.R. 417 from the Turnpike, meaning drivers in the past have either had to exit at Osceola Parkway or continue north to Orange Blossom Trail from the Turnpike,” Trooper Steve said.

An example of when drivers would be reimbursed or simply not charged for an extra toll would be if a portion of an existing roadway was closed and motorists were being detoured a different route and charged an extra toll.

“That would be the only time a toll authority would reimburse you,” Trooper Steve said. “Just because another roadway is under construction does not mean that you get paid because you’re detouring.”