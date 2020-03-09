Use your stupid turn signal: It’s the law

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Sharon asked, “Is there an actual law that requires drivers to use their turning signal?"

“I can’t help but think Sharon knows this answer but wants a friendly reminder for all her Central Florida drivers," Trooper Steve said. “Florida Statute 316.155 goes over the use of using your turning indicators. Key words, like “must be given continuously,” are located in the written law, meaning drivers must use their turn signals. The law even instructs drivers on the minimum distance (100 feet) required to have that indicator on prior to making a left or right turn.”

And yes, it’s required for every turn.

“Something I also have been asked several times is, ‘When a turn lane says right turn only or the lane is only used for turning a certain direction, would the signal still be required?’ Based off what the laws read, you would still be required to indicate your direction of travel, no matter the travel lane,” Trooper Steve said.

Trooper Steve said turn signals are one of the most valuable tools at a driver’s disposal.

“Remember, there is no one out there who knows exactly what you plan on doing while you’re in your car,” he said. “This is why the signals are there. Keep in mind, they indicate which way you want to go, they do not give you automatic right of way, so be extra careful.”