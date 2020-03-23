Florida Highway Patrol delivers COVID-19 tests

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions.

A viewer recently asked, “How is the FHP helping during times (coronavirus pandemic) like this?”

“We are used to natural disasters, like major storms and hurricanes here in Florida, but what we face today is truly something different,” Trooper Steve said. “The Highway Patrol always looks for ways to step up and be as useful as possible when times call on them."

State troopers answer to the governor of Florida, and were recently needed to make a special delivery.

“Last week, I explained how FHP has several fixed-winged aircraft throughout the state, and the following day a picture was posted online showing troopers transporting over 2,000 COVID-19 test kits to South Florida. Just like disaster relief, troopers get deployed across the state to help, and this was the case when thousands of kits needed to be somewhere fast."