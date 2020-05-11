Trooper Steve offers tips for returning to roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers questions about the rules of the road, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve’s latest focus was on drivers returning to the roadways as Florida begins to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown.

“We’ve all been out of the car for quite some time and that includes me,” Trooper Steve said. “I noticed the odd feeling when I sat in the car after nearly three weeks of due to illness, so I imagine it could be weird for those that haven’t been driving for even longer.”

Trooper Steve said drivers should take a moment before immediately hitting the road.

“Start the car and simply take a second. Feel your car out, listen to it,” he said. "Take a walk around the car. Check your lights, turn signals and horn. Have a buddy system and check the brake lights, too."

Trooper Steve suggests that drivers take a short drive around the block before traveling on the main roads.

“Construction didn’t stop while we were under the stay-at-home order, so some travel lanes will be a little different,” he said. “I’m hoping we can forget how to drive aggressively and maybe this can be a nice restart for drivers across Central Florida.”

Lastly, Trooper Steve said he’s hoping for a slow return to any traffic nightmares.

If you have a question for Trooper Steve, submit it here.