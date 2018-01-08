Takata again expands air bag recall

DETROIT - The Japanese company Takata is expanding its air bag recall to include another 3.3 million faulty inflators.

This latest recall includes frontal airbags in certain 2009, 2010 and 2013 vehicles made by the following car dealers: Honda, Toyota, Audi, BMW, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar-Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

More News Headlines

The automakers listed above say they will be providing consumers with the specific models that are affected by the recall later this month.

These latest recalls are only part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.

The 3.3 million airbag inflators added Saturday brings the number of recalls up to a grand total of 69 million inflators in 42 million vehicles.

Takata pleaded guilty to fraud last February to covering up the engineering defects in its airbag inflators.

[RELATED: Find out if your car is affected]

It was part of a billion-dollar settlement that forced the company into bankruptcy protection. At least 20 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured due to the defects.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.