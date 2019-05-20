Cast your vote: Best of Summer 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weather is starting to heat up in Central Florida, and the excitement is building at News 6.

We love this time of year as we watch our friends and families enjoy the sun, the surf and all the best that Central Florida has to offer throughout the summer. It's no wonder Orlando is the most visited destination in the United States.

Speaking of the summer, it's time for the 2nd Annual News 6 Best of Summer viewer survey.

Best of Summer is the consumer choice contest of the 2019 summer season. This is your chance to take our viewer survey to reward your favorite summer hot spots with your vote.

Voting begins May 27 and ends July 17.

The 10 categories include:

Best Beach

Best Staycation

Best Day Trip

Best Attraction

Best Frozen Treat

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining & Entertainment

Best Summer Bar

Best Barbeque

Best Place to Stay Cool

Best Local Brewery

For business owners and managers, News 6 understands marketing and the vital role promotion plays in reaching your goals. In order to help local businesses use this contest to create a marketing buzz, we created a Promotional Toolkit that can be easily downloaded here.

Th toolkit includes information, tips and items your member organizations can use to encourage votes to win the Best of Summer contest in Central Florida. Utilize these turnkey ideas or get creative to garner more votes from the public.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss the details of the 2019 Best of Summer contest in more detail please email us at contests@wkmg.com.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.