Cocoa Beach ice cream shop wins News 6 Best of Summer Frozen Treat

Ed Martínez, co-owner of The Fat Donkey Ice Cream and Fine Desserts in Cocoa Beach. (Image: Justin Potter/WKMG)

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - News 6 viewers voted, and it's official: The Fat Donkey Ice Cream in Cocoa Beach won the top spot for this year's Best of Summer Frozen Treat.

The ice cream shop has become a staple in the seaside town since opening in 2013.

"I have two daughters that every time we have dinner somewhere, we always gotta do The Fat Donkey for dessert," Steve Roman, a resident of Cocoa Beach, said.

The dessert spot has also become a bit of a tourist attraction.

"We see Instagram followers from the U.K., from Brazil. People tag us from all over the world that come and visit," co-owner Ed Martínez said.

For the Army veteran, it's been a dream come true to own his own ice cream shop where guests order their dessert from a window.

"We have dessert jars, we have specialty churro ice cream sandwiches that we make that are amazing, waffle ice cream sandwiches," co-owner Kim Martínez said.

She's the mastermind behind the unique dessert jars, like The Fat Donkey's strawberry shortcake, apple cinnamon streusel, caramel turtle brownie and s'mores dessert, which you can top off with a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor.

Dessert jars at The Fat Donkey Ice Cream and Fine Desserts in Cocoa Beach, Fla. (Image: Justin Potter/WKMG)

The ice cream and specialty desserts aren't the only things that draw in new customers. The shop's unique name is its their best publicity.

"I can't tell you how many times on Trip Advisor or Instagram or something people will say, 'We came because the name, we just had to see the place,'" Ed Martínez said.

His wife said The Fat Donkey name was inspired by her husband.

"I always say he's my little pack mule carrying all my groceries," Kim Martínez said.

For the couple, it's not just about providing a sweet treat. They also offer a bonus for kids who put in the extra effort in their education.

"We give the library free ice cream gift certificates for the kids. So when they finish the library program in the summer they can come here," Ed Martínez said. "If the kids have A's and B's in their report cards, they bring the report cards and get free ice cream."

The ice cream shop was once the Mai Tiki Studio Gallery owned by local artist Wayne Coombs who died in 2012.

"Half the tikis you see here in Cocoa Beach or in Brevard, Wayne carved in this area," Ed Martinez said.

As a tribute to Coombs, Ed and Kim Martinez had a tiki mural painted on the facade, which serves as the picture-perfect backdrop for selfies.

The shop owners are set to open a second location in Indian Harbour Beach.

