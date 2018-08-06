Here are the winners: News 6 'Best Of Summer 2018'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida has spoken and the News 6 "Best Of Summer 2018" winners are in.
This week, News 6 will unveil the winners of all 10 categories.
Here's the list:
Best Attraction: SeaWorld
Best BBQ Restaurant: Big Lee's Serious About BBQ
Best Beach: New Smyrna Beach
Best Day Trip: St. Augustine
Best Frozen Treat: Jeremiah's Italian Ice
Best Local Brewery: Orlando Brewing
Best Outdoor Dining & Entertainment: The Big Easy Windermere
Best Place to Stay Cool: The Wekiva Island
Best Staycation: Disney Fort Wilderness cabins
Best Summer Bar: The Wekiva Island
