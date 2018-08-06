Here are the winners: News 6 'Best Of Summer 2018'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida has spoken and the News 6 "Best Of Summer 2018" winners are in.

This week, News 6 will unveil the winners of all 10 categories.

Here's the list:

Best Attraction: SeaWorld

Best BBQ Restaurant: Big Lee's Serious About BBQ

Best Beach: New Smyrna Beach

Best Day Trip: St. Augustine

Best Frozen Treat: Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Best Local Brewery: Orlando Brewing

Best Outdoor Dining & Entertainment: The Big Easy Windermere

Best Place to Stay Cool: The Wekiva Island

Best Staycation: Disney Fort Wilderness cabins

Best Summer Bar: The Wekiva Island

