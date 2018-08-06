Best Of

Here are the winners: News 6 'Best Of Summer 2018'

Viewers vote on best local places to visit during the summer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida has spoken and the News 6 "Best Of Summer 2018" winners are in.

This week, News 6 will unveil the winners of all 10 categories.

Here's the list:

Best Attraction:  SeaWorld  

Best BBQ Restaurant:  Big Lee's Serious About BBQ

Best Beach:  New Smyrna Beach

Best Day Trip:  St. Augustine

Best Frozen Treat:  Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Best Local Brewery:  Orlando Brewing

Best Outdoor Dining & Entertainment:  The Big Easy Windermere

Best Place to Stay Cool:  The Wekiva Island

Best Staycation:  Disney Fort Wilderness cabins

Best Summer Bar:  The Wekiva Island

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.