Best Of

News 6's Best of Summer 2018: Best Beach

Vote for your favorite places to beat the heat

What is your favorite beach to visit in Central Florida?

Share your favorite place for sun and surf in the News 6 Best of Summer ballot.

Cast your vote below.

News 6 will award Central Florida’s best starting July 31 in the 9 a.m. hour.

Users can vote once per day, per device, during the contest period. 

If you are you a business and would like more information on how you can participate in the News 6’s Best of Summer program, check out our informational toolkit below.

[READ/PRINT:  News 6 Best of Summer 2018 Promotional Toolkit]


 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.