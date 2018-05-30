News 6's Best of Summer 2018: Best Brewery

We are on a hunt for the best locally brewed craft beers to keep us cool this summer.

There are so many in our community, so vote for your favorite local brewery.

The winner will be featured on News 6.

News 6 will award Central Florida’s best starting July 31 in the 9 a.m. hour.

Users can vote once per day, per device, during the contest period.

If you are you a business and would like more information on how you can participate in the News 6’s Best of Summer program, check out our informational toolkit below.

[READ/PRINT: News 6 Best of Summer 2018 Promotional Toolkit]





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.