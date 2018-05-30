News 6's Best of Summer 2018: Best Day Trip

With all the cool places and great experiences in our backyards, News 6 wants to know your favorite day-trip getaway.

Cast your vote now in the News 6 Best of Summer 2018 viewer's choice poll.

News 6 will award Central Florida’s best starting July 31 in the 9 a.m. hour.

Users can vote once per day, per device, during the contest period.

If you are a business and want more information on how you can participate and campaign for yourself in the News 6’s Best of Summer contest, check out the 2018 Promotional Toolkit.

[READ/PRINT: News 6 Best of Summer 2018 Promotional Toolkit]





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.