News 6's Best of Summer 2018: Best Frozen Treat

What keeps you and your family cool and your taste buds happy?

Vote below for your favorite place to find a frozen treat this summer.

News 6 will award Central Florida’s best starting July 31 in the 9 a.m. hour.

Users can vote once per day, per device, during the contest period.

If you are you a business and would like more information on how you can participate in the News 6’s Best of Summer program, check out our informational toolkit below.

[READ/PRINT: News 6 Best of Summer 2018 Promotional Toolkit]





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.