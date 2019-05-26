Best Of

News 6's Best of Summer 2019: Best Attraction

Central Florida is home to some top notch theme parks and awesome attractions.

There are many experiences to offer from the young to old.

Vote below in the News 6 Best of Summer viewer's choice poll.

News 6 will award Central Florida’s best when the voting ends in July.

Users can vote once per day, per device, during the contest period. 

If you are a business and want more information on how you can participate and campaign for yourself in the News 6’s Best of Summer contest, check out the 2019 Promotional Toolkit.

[RESOURCE:  Best of Summer 2019 Promotional Toolkit]

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.