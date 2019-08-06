Winter Garden's Crooked Can Brewing Co. wins Best Of Summer

Crooked Can Brewing Co. in Winter Garden won the 2019 'Best of Summer' contest.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Located in historic downtown Winter Garden is Crooked Can Brewing Company, is a place where locals enjoy craft beer surrounded by oak trees.

The locally owned brewery was recently recognized by News 6 viewers as the best brewery in the News 6 Best Of Summer consumer choice contest.

"Pretty much everyone has a smile on their face and that's really what we've tried to create," said co-owner Jared Czachorowski. "It's about social gathering, you know, people in the community have really embraced this as their local brewery."

For co-owner Robert Scott it's been a dream come true.

"Happy to be chosen as 'Best Of' and we're really excited about it," Scott said. "It means a lot, I mean, hopefully it's a testament to the quality of the liquid. We certainly are passionate about it. We believe in it. We work tirelessly to make sure batch after batch is as good as the last one."

The Winter Garden brewery offers more than a dozen different types of tap beer.

At any given time there are usually 20 craft beers on tap at Crooked Can Brewing Co. in Winter Garden. (Image: Justin Potter/WKMG)

"On any given day approximately 14, maybe even up to 20, different beers on tap," Scott said.

For a more intimate gathering there's the Barrel Room, where you can try some specialty beers.

"What we serve there mostly is essentially beer aged in either bourbon barrels, tequila barrels, rum barrels. It just adds kind of this uniqueness to a beer style that when you drink it after it's been aged in barrels it takes on a whole new profile," said Scott, who has a culinary degree.

Since opening in 2014 Crooked Can Brewery has been brewing up to 7,000 barrels of beer, about 120,000 cases a year. Inside the 12,000 square-foot space, craft beer isn't the only thing brewing -- there's also a market with a mix of food and retail spots, something for all tastes.

Crooked Can Brewing Company is open seven days a week and it's two blocks away from Winter Garden's farmers market.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.