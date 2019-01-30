'Black Panther' returns to theaters for Black History Month

Wakanda forever!

The Academy Award-nominated movie that took 2018 by storm and became a global phenomenon is returning to theaters nearly a year after its release.

From Feb. 1-7, "Black Panther" will return to participating AMC theaters to celebrate Black History Month, and the best part is that it's free.

All you have to do is check to see if a participating AMC theater near you is showing the movie and then book your seats. It's as easy as that.

The cast of "Black Panther" recently won the award for best ensemble cast in a motion picure at the Screen Actors Guild awards, which boosted the film's chances of winning the Oscar for best movie.

You can click here to see if a theater near you is showing "Black Panther."

