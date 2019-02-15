Meet the 2 African-American candidates for president

Cory Booker celebrated the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1 by announcing his run for president in 2020.

Kamala Harris might have announced her candidacy in January, but like Booker, she has spent a good portion of February raising funds and getting her name out to voters.

While both come from different parts of the country and have different backgrounds, both are eyeing the same goal of becoming the nation's second black president.

If Harris wins the presidency, she'll not only become the first woman to be president, but she will embody the definition of "skyrocketing" -- all the way to the country’s top office.

Harris has only been a U.S. Senator for two years, but her brief time in Washington has been enough to gain her notoriety as someone who could be a fit for the White House.

Harris has spent the past two years questioning the likes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during hearings, and she has started to become popular among donors within the Democratic party.

Before becoming the second African-American woman ever to be elected to the U.S. Senate, Harris was California’s attorney general from 2011-17 and San Francisco’s district attorney from 2004-11.

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in New Jersey, Booker served as Newark’s mayor for more than seven years. In 2013, Booker won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate, becoming the first African-American to represent the state in the Senate.

In 2014, Booker was re-elected to a full six-year term.

Booker has studied at Stanford, Yale and Oxford, has never been married and is a vegan.

Kamala Harris file:

Age: 54

Home state: California

Family: Husband Doug Emhoff

Background: Harris has been in the U.S. Senate since 2017, which followed a six-year tenure as California’s attorney general. Before that, she spent seven years as San Francisco’s district attorney.

Website: https://kamalaharris.org

Cory Booker file

Age: 49

Home state: New Jersey

Background: Booker has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013, which followed a seven-year tenure as mayor of Newark, New Jersey. Has degrees from Stanford, Yale and Oxford.

Website: https://corybooker.com

