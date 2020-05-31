Target temporarily closing stores due to protest dangers

People leave a vandalized Target store in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Target is temporarily closing 105 stores in 10 states after several were broken into during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The company is closing 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the company is based and where the protests over Floyd's death began. Target is also closing some stores in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Texas.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died while being arrested by Minneapolis police for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill on May 25. Cellphone video showed that a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving. Chauvin now faces murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers who took part in the arrest were fired, but they haven't been charged.

Minneapolis-based Target didn't say how it chose which stores to shutter or how long they will remain closed.

“We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target said in a statement. “Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

Target said employees at stores that are closed will be paid for up to 14 days, including premiums they are earning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also be able to work at Target locations that remain open.