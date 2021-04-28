Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as 'transitory'

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The U.S. economy has been showing unexpected strength in recent weeks, with barometers of hiring, spending and manufacturing all surging. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy is quickly strengthening, inflation is showing signs of picking up and the nation is making progress toward defeating the viral pandemic.

But on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Federal Reserve isn't even close to beginning a pullback in its ultra-low interest rate policies.

In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said it would keep its benchmark short-term rate near zero, where it’s been pinned since the pandemic erupted nearly a year ago. The goal is to help keep loan rates down, for individuals and businesses, to encourage borrowing and spending. The Fed also said it would keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low, too.

At a news conference, Powell stressed that the Fed would need to see more evidence of sustained and substantial improvements in the job market and the overall economy before it would consider reducing its bond purchases. In the past, Powell has said that the Fed's eventual pullback in its economic support would start with a reduction in its bond buying and only after that in a potential rate hike.

“We’re just going to need to see more data," Powell said. "It’s not more complicated than that.”

Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital Economics, noted that "although it took a more upbeat tone on the economic outlook and acknowledged that inflation has risen, the Fed offered no hints that it was considering slowing the pace of its asset purchases, let alone thinking about raising interest rates.”

Powell did highlight the economy's improvement in recent months but said much more progress was necessary.

“Since the beginning of the year, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened,” the chairman said. “Household spending on goods has risen robustly."

