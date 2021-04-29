World shares, US futures advance ahead of US GDP report

A currency trader walks near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Asian shares rose Thursday and U.S. futures also were higher after President Joe Biden delivered a speech to Congress that outlined ambitious plans for jobs creating spending on early education, child care and other public services. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

World shares advanced Thursday ahead of the release of U.S. economic growth data and following a speech by President Joe Biden outlining ambitious plans for beefing up early education and other family oriented policies.

London's FTSE 100 jumped 0.7% to 7,013.40. In Paris, the CAC40 climbed 0.6% to 6,344.17. Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 15,262.39 as a report showed weakening consumer confidence. The future for the Dow industrials rose 0.4% and that for the S&P 500 surged 0.6%.

U.S. growth in the January-March quarter could top 5% and accelerate even more to 10% or even more in the current April-June quarter as pent-up demand fuels spending.

In his speech Wednesday evening, the president ticked off details of some of his plan for $1.8 trillion in spending to expand preschool, create a national family and medical leave program, distribute child care subsidies and more.

The plan comes on top of his proposal for $2.3 trillion in spending to rebuild roads and bridges, expand broadband access and launch other infrastructure projects.

Bullish expectations for government spending and monetary stimulus lifted most markets.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.8% to 29,303.26 and the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,474.90. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 7,082.30. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

In Seoul, the Kospi slipped 0.2% to 3,174.07 after Samsung Electronics, South Korea's biggest company, reported its operating profit jumped 46% in the first quarter from a year earlier driven by increased sales of smartphones and televisions as its business continues to flourish amid the pandemic. But Samsung warned it expects weaker sales of its mobile devices going forward.

