Asia markets mixed after Wall Street decline

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Major Asian stock markets advanced Wednesday after Wall Street fell, while Chinese and Japanese markets were closed for holidays. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

BEIJING – Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday in light trading while China and Japan were closed for holidays.

Hong Kong declined while Sydney and India advanced following Wall Street's overnight fall. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7%, dragged down by more declines for tech stocks including Apple and Microsoft.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 28,397.29 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney rose 0.4% to 7,094.90.

India's Sensex opened up 0.4% at 48,454.09. New Zealand's benchmark lost 0.4%, Singapore shed 1% and Bangkok tumbled 1.8%.

“With relatively light newsflow and macro data, price action in the region was subdued in holiday-thinned conditions,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report.

Investors are watching corporate earnings and looking ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs data.

Most economic indicators point to improving conditions, but investors are worried about renewed coronavirus outbreaks and a possible uptick in inflation.

