US consumer confidence slides for third consecutive month

In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops as she wears a mask at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. Americans kept shopping last month, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.7% in August from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday, Sept. 16. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

SILVER SPRING, Md. – U.S. consumer confidence declined for the third straight month in September amid ongoing worries about the rapidly-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 109.3 in September, down from 115.2 in August. September's reading is lowest level for the index since it sank to 95.2 in February.

The view of consumers on both the present situation and future expectations continued to degrade as intentions for spending on big items likes homes, autos and major appliances all retreated again, the board said.