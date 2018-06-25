All Toys 'R' Us stores closing this week

ORLANDO, Fla. - Time is quickly running out for those who want to be a Toys "R" Us kid.

The iconic retail chain will officially close all of its remaining stores in the United States this week.

The company says all of its remaining stores will close by Friday. However, some stores will close as early as Tuesday.

Toys "R" Us announced it was going out of business in March.

Stores throughout the country have been liquidating since April.

Remaining items are 70 to 90 percent off in some locations.

