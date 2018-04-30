Allegiant flight from Orlando diverted to Knoxville

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Allegiant fight traveling from Sanford to Flint, Michigan, was diverted Monday after a sensor went off in the cargo hold, News 6 partner WDIV reports.

An Allegiant Airlines passenger from Michigan told WDIV his flight from Orlando to Flint made emergency landing in Knoxville because a "heat sensor" in the cargo hold went off.

“The flight was diverted to Knoxville, Tennessee, out of an abundance of caution after an indicator light issue," said Krysta Levy, of Allegiant Air Media Relations.

There were 106 passengers and six crew onboard, Levy said.

The flight-tracking website, FlightAware.com shows that flight No. 676 from Orlando-Sanford International Airport landed in Knoxville at 10:51 a.m.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-83 twin-jet airplane took off just before 9 a.m. Monday and reached an altitude of 32,000 feet before coming down for a landing at McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, according to FlightAware.com.

Another aircraft was sent to Knoxville to take the passengers to Flint, which is estimated to arrive in Michigan at 6:15 p.m., an Allegiant spokesperson said.

The flight diversion comes after a recent “60 Minutes” report detailed many safety problems on Allegiant Air and a passenger on a Southwest Airline's flight was killed when the jet's engine failed and shrapnel shattered a passenger window.



The report on Allegiant Air showed that the airline had experienced more than 100 serious mechanical incidents between the start of 2016 and October 2017, including midair engine failures, smoke and fumes in the cabin, rapid descents, flight control malfunctions, hydraulic leaks and aborted takeoffs.

