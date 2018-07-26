How import tariffs could increase your bar tab

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tariff on imported aluminum could increase the cost of your next beer run.



In June, President Donald Trump applied a 10 percent tariff on foreign aluminum from Mexico, Canada and the European Union. Canning is a popular method -- versus bottling -- for many microbreweries distributing beer in the U.S. because of the cost. However, because of the amount of canning, it also makes up for one of the largest costs in American beer production.



Those cans will cost more to make with the new tariffs on aluminum, according to U.S. trade group the Beer Institute, because about 36 percent of aluminum in beer cans is imported.



Anheuser-Busch, which opened a canning plant in Jacksonville last year, said in a statement before the tariffs that the additional 10 percent will cost U.S. brewers millions of dollars, according to the Tampa Bay Times.



"We urge the administration to consider the impacts of these decisions on the thousands of hard-working Americans and the millions of beer drinkers that make up the U.S. beer industry," a statement from Anheuser-Busch said.



The makers behind Colorado’s Oskar Blues Brewery told the Denver Post they estimate the new tariff will add 20 to 24 cents more per case of 24 cans.

Other breweries have indicated the 10 percent tariff could raise the price of a six-pack of beer by one dollar.



A few dimes here and there don’t seem like much, but attorney John Dunham, with the Beer Institute said that if the tariffs remain it would serve as a tax on beer and have long term financial impacts on brewers and their employees, distributors and consumers.

Beer isn’t the only product consumer will see a cost increase in, because of the aluminum tax on foreign imports. Both steel and aluminum are crucial for manufacturing cars, airplanes and that very important air conditioning unit keeping you cool this summer.

The Washington Post reports Trump is also considering applying a 25 percent tariff on foreign auto parts.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.