Kia, Hyundai recalls: Find out if your car is listed

ORLANDO, Fla. - After months of scrutiny from consumers and consumer groups, Kia announced Wednesday the recall of more than 68,000 vehicles, and Hyundai announced the recall of 100,000 cars and SUVs.

Hyundai officials said the recall only affects vehicles that had their engines replaced during two previous engine recalls. The recall is to inspect the fuel tube installation of approximately 100,000 vehicles. The recall is being conducted to inspect and confirm proper reinstallation of the fuel tube to the high-pressure fuel pump.

Kia officials said their recall also involves a problem with a high-pressure fuel pump and also only targets 68,000 vehicles that had an engine replacement done under a previous recall.



Kia says that during that recall, a fuel pipe may have been installed incorrectly, misaligned, or even damaged when those engines were replaced.

The vehicles affected in the recall are:

2011 to 2014 Kia Optima Sedans

2012 to 2014 Kia Sorento SUVs

2011 to 2013 Kia Sportage SUVs

2011-2014 Hyundai Sonatas

2013-2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

One national consumer group feels this recall isn't enough.

“After many years, and hundreds of fires, it is refreshing to see Kia finally acknowledge what the Center for Auto Safety, and Kia customers, have been saying: these cars burst into flames while people are driving them,” said Jason Levine, with the Center for Auto Safety.



“However, the extremely limited nature of this recall, combined with the nonfix service campaign covering even more vehicles than Kia was originally willing to admit were prone catch on fire, suggests a continued effort to avoid full responsibility by Kia in terms of solving this dangerous defect.”

Last year, News 6 had uncovered reports of an alarming number of noncollision fires that had occurred with both Kia and Hyundai vehicles.



The News 6 investigative team scoured through a number of government documents, discovering that in a four-year period, over 550 complaints had been logged with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for vehicle fires. More than 10 percent of those complaints originated in Florida.

