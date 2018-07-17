Water Pik recalls flossing toothbrushes that could catch fire

Where to find the serial number on a Sonic Fusion toothbrush.

Water Pik Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush because of the possibility of fire, shock or burns, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The company has received reports that the product’s charging base may overheat and cause melting and sparking, the FDA said.

The lots affected were distributed between June 2017 and June 2018 in all 50 states and Canada to “professional educators, key opinion leaders, trade show customers and limited direct online sales.”

Customers with the units should stop using them, unplug them and return them to Water Pik Inc.

You can find out more information here.

To receive a product return kit, or for additional information, consumers should call 1-800-674-7718 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MDT, Monday through Friday or email at SonicFusion-Return@Waterpik.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.