Yacht company wants to hire Brevard Sea Ray workers

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - The Viking Yacht Co. recently heard about the plight of Sea Ray Boats and its workers in Brevard County.

Sea Ray announced last month it was laying off hundreds of workers as it consolidated its boat-building operation for that brand.

Come work for us, says a representative of the 54-year-old Viking Yacht Co. That's probably something the 380 local Sea Ray workers from the Merritt Island facility like to hear.

Only there's a downside: The jobs are located in South Florida — Riviera Beach — and at the New Gretna, New Jersey, facility where Viking Yachts is headquartered.

"We are all aware of the situation with Sea Ray," said Chris Landry, marketing director of Viking Yachts. "When we hear about layoffs it's not a good feeling, especially in the marine industry."

The contact information for those interested in a job at Viking can be found at vikingjobs.com.

