How to become an intern at WKMG-TV

The internship program at WKMG-TV News 6/ClickOrlando.com is designed to provide students with the opportunity to enhance their knowledge in various fields of communication by receiving hands-on experience in several departments.

The current opportunities for internships include:

News

The newsroom offers opportunities to learn the skills needed for: newscast writing and producing, video editing, news and sports reporting, special projects, social media and the assignment desk.

Digital

Coverage on our digital platforms is increasingly more and more important to reach audiences, no matter the department. This position works with the ClickOrlando.com digital team in the newsroom to develop skills in digital journalism, content creation, audience engagement on social media and more.

Production

As a production intern, students are offered hands-on opportunities to learn the skills required in the areas of floor directing, Teleprompter operation and robotic studio camera operation. Additionally, production interns gain real world experience working in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

About the Program

The internship program is a paid program intended to augment the educational development of those studying for careers in broadcasting. The internship opportunities are structured with appropriate supervision, evaluation and feedback for students enrolled in institutions of higher learning.

All students considered for the internship program will need to meet certain academic standards and should be highly motivated to learn and make solid contributions to the television industry.

Requirements:

• At least 18 years of age.

• Enrolled in an accredited college or university and classified as at least a “junior” when the internship begins.

• Major in a broadcast-related field (i.e. communications, journalism, broadcast production techniques, engineering or marketing).

• Seeking course credits or their equivalent (such as master’s thesis). Proof of course credit must be submitted prior to consideration.

• Ability to work 20 hours per week.

Internships are offered during the spring, summer and fall semesters. Each semester runs approximately 10-12 weeks.

Interested candidates must send a resume with a cover letter stating the department of interest and the days and hours available for work. Also required is a letter from the Internship Coordinator/ Advisor or Dean of your college/university confirming that academic course credit is being received for the internship participation and the total number of hours required.

Fill out the internship application here and send along with the other required documents to Human Resources at internship@wkmg.com.

Or send to:

Human Resource Administrator

4466 N John young Parkway

Orlando, FL 32804

Deadline:

Applications will not be accepted after the following dates:

Summer semester (2023): Deadline to submit applications is Friday, April 21, 2023.

Fall semester (2023): Deadline to submit applications is Friday, July 28, 2023 .

Spring semester (2024): Deadline to submit applications is Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.