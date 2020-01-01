55ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

55ºF

Careers at WKMG

Multimedia Journalist/Reporter

WKMG-TV in Orlando posts full-time position

Tags: MMJ, News 6, WKMG, Careers
File photo.
File photo. (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tell great stories in a great market!

WKMG-TV in Orlando is looking for an expert storyteller who can work their sources, break exclusives and, above all, tell compelling stories.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories that impact the lives, families, homes and jobs of our viewers.

Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms: on-air, online and mobile.

A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

Qualified candidates will have at least five years of reporting experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features.
  • Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.
  • Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.
  • Ability to shoot and edit video.
  • Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.
  • Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio.
  • Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.
  • Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories.
  • Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.
  • Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
  • Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
  • Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.
  • Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.
  • Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Degree in Journalism preferred.
  • Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.
  • Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.
  • Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
  • Team Player.
  • Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.
  • Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to:

News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.