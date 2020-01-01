Multimedia Journalist/Reporter
WKMG-TV in Orlando posts full-time position
Tell great stories in a great market!
WKMG-TV in Orlando is looking for an expert storyteller who can work their sources, break exclusives and, above all, tell compelling stories.
Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories that impact the lives, families, homes and jobs of our viewers.
Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms: on-air, online and mobile.
A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.
Qualified candidates will have at least five years of reporting experience.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features.
- Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.
- Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.
- Ability to shoot and edit video.
- Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.
- Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio.
- Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.
- Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories.
- Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.
- Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
- Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.
- Reports to News Director.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Degree in Journalism preferred.
- Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.
- Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.
- Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Team Player.
- Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.
- Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.
LOCATION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send reel or link and resume to:
News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
