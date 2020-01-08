WKMG-TV is looking for a dynamic team leader with a proven track record for achieving outstanding results.

The ideal Assignment Manager candidate will work in conjunction with the News 6 management team to lead our broadcast and online journalists to produce compelling, fast-paced broadcasts, develop enhanced online storytelling techniques and create social media impact.

The candidate will possess significant experience in the same or similar role, and be able to direct, motivate and develop our team, while maintaining a strong newsroom culture.

This individual must be able to perform well under pressure, communicate with all levels of management and staff and meet deadlines. Candidate must have excellent news judgment and a passion for breaking news and weather that translates across all station platforms.

Qualified candidates will have a strong background in investigative and enterprise reporting and understand the importance of bringing value and impact to the viewer through advocacy journalism.

Flexible schedule required. Strong technical knowledge and computer skills a plus.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervise assignment desk operations and staff. Assign daily news coverage and supervise logistics of news crews.

Lead newsroom planning for daily news and special event coverage. Maintain newsroom planning documents and calendar.

Active participant in daily editorial meetings, including presentation of the day/night books.

Generate story ideas through beat calls, social media, wire services, websites and contacts throughout the viewing area.

Coordinate and communicate coverage plans to all newsroom constituencies, including producers, online and social media staff.

Demonstrate sound news judgment in selecting and/or recommending stories.

Develop and maintain assignment desk systems, including story filing and following systems.

Maintain strong communication with other television station departments about news and community activities.

Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.

Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.

Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.

Ability to collect and post content on the station website and in social media on a daily basis.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Communications or Journalism degree from a four-year university.

Minimum of five years progressive newsroom experience as an assignment editor, producer, reporter or photographer.

Demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources.

Prefer previous newsroom management experience.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: News Director Allison McGinley or email amcginley@wkmg.com.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.