WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for an experienced Account Executive.

We are looking for an AE who’s highly motivated, can grow revenue on existing accounts and secure new advertisers.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of television and digital advertising platforms. The candidate will have a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively and strong closing skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals

Maintain acceptable pipeline using Salesforce on a daily basis to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year

Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list

Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations

Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients

Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line

Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis

Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, comScore)

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of 3-5 years of successful television/ digital sales experience

Ability to sell multi-platform assets

Strong presentation skills

Superior closing skills

Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter

Exceptional prospecting skills

College degree preferred but not required

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com

No Calls Please

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.