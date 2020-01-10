Account Executive
WKMG-TV posts full-time job
WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for an experienced Account Executive.
We are looking for an AE who’s highly motivated, can grow revenue on existing accounts and secure new advertisers.
The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of television and digital advertising platforms. The candidate will have a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively and strong closing skills.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals
- Maintain acceptable pipeline using Salesforce on a daily basis to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year
- Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list
- Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations
- Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients
- Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line
- Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis
- Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, comScore)
JOB QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum of 3-5 years of successful television/ digital sales experience
- Ability to sell multi-platform assets
- Strong presentation skills
- Superior closing skills
- Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter
- Exceptional prospecting skills
- College degree preferred but not required
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com
No Calls Please
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verification and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.