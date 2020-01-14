WKMG-TV News 6, the CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a highly motivated, seasoned, creative professional to join our team as Promotion Manager.

The qualified candidate is creative, strategic, innovative and able to create strong messages on all platforms that capture audiences and move them to act.

The candidate will work closely with the Creative Services Director to develop and execute marketing strategies for the station and lead a team of producers in creating quality promos that further the brand and drive ratings. The manager will also conceptualize, write and edit high-end campaigns for news, promotion and community service projects.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work closely with Creative Services Director

Conceptualize, write, direct talent, edit and produce targeted campaigns that address WKMG’s promotional needs.

Identify and implement promotional strategies to increase ratings, awareness and revenue on all platforms.

Supervise and assist producers in shooting and editing brand and topical promotion to increase shooting/lighting techniques, editing skills, after effects skills and production values.

Create schedules for creative team and assist in producer reviews.

Interpret research and data into actionable marketing tactics.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

Reports to Creative Services/Marketing Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

A minimum of five years in advertising and promotion experience with promotion-specific record of success in the television/news industry, brand management or marketing/digital/advertising agency

Creative chops to cut through the clutter, grab viewer’s attention and motivate tune-in through compelling copy and clear vision

Must have experience in producing top rate projects from conception through completion

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Must be a highly organized, detail oriented problem solver with the ability to find solutions in rapidly changing environments

Self-motivated with ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

Highly experienced in directing talent, camera and lighting crews

Strong cinema and/or ENG camera skills with attention to technical detail

Strong non-linear editing, photo shop and after effects skills

Ability to elevate the quality and direction of a producer’s work

Possess and maintains a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company

Must be able to submit a reel with work exhibiting these skills

SPECIFIC KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Adobe CC (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator) are essential

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG –TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or Email to: Creative Services Director Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.