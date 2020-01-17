TV News photographer
WKMG-TV posts full-time job listing
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Photograph news stories for presentation on-air.
- Edit, produce video for daily newscast.
- Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts, adhere to strict deadlines.
- Ensure video feeds are rolled on schedule and logged.
- Work closely with Producers, Photographers, Assignment Desk Personnel.
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.
- Work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.
- Operate live microwave equipment under strict deadlines.
- Reports to Chief Photographer.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of two years full time photography and editing experience in daily TV news.
- Ability to operate TV news gathering equipment including live microwave, knowledge of SNG truck helpful.
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Valid passport desirable but not required.
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
- A valid driver’s license and safe driving record.
- Must be able to fly in helicopter or airplane.
- Must be able to travel on short notice.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG –TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Chief Photographer Darran Caudle at dcaudle@wkmg.com
No phone calls please!
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
