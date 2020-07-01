Investigative Reporter

WKMG-TV is looking for an investigative journalist to join our multi-platform Award-winning unit.

This reporter must multi-task by delivering weekly reports on highly promotable topics while simultaneously researching and producing deep dive investigations. This candidate needs to be able to work efficiently and independently inside the framework of an established team. Candidates must display strong solution-oriented reporting and extensive data-driven skills.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards, and as three-time finalist, WKMG was named the 2019 National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community winner.

WKMG has developed a culture of “getting results” within our newsroom and our community – by covering AND uncovering major stories. A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a team mentality are a must at News 6.

Qualified candidates will have at least five years of reporting experience with two of those years as an investigative journalist.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop stories in cooperation with Executive Producer and other member of the Special Projects Team – primarily integrated with the Getting Results brand

Produce long and short-term investigative stories on multiple platforms including Television, Digital and Social Media

Contribute several stories each month – meeting aggressive deadlines

Develop and maintain sources to cultivate stories

Possess Digital Data experience in cultivating information and collating the results (i.e. Excel, Access with knowledge of pivot tables and geodata plotting, Python )

Experienced in using Tableau, Infogram, and ESRI.

Familiarity with StorylineJS, StoryMapJS, and TimelineJS

Possess knowledge of Public Records laws

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter.

5 years-plus experience reporting with two of those years as an investigative journalist.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to: Allison McGinley, News Director at amcginley@wkmg.com

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.