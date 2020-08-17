91ºF

Assignment Editor Trainee

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a News Assignment Editor Trainee.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Concentrate on the assignment desk with exposure to digital writing, reporting and line producing
  • Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.
  • Set up news stories, dispatch crews.
  • Assist with planning daily and long term coverage.
  • Monitor websites and social media sources.
  • Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.
  •  Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.
  • Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.
  • Reports to News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.
  • Write news copy.
  • College degree preferred.
  • Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com (No phone calls, please.)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of drug screen, required background/reference checks and educational degree verification.

The Trainee position is a temporary, full-time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirement of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

