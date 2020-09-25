Overnight Breaking News MMJ

Stay up late to break big stories in the morning!

WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven storyteller who thrives on breaking news and beating the competition to the scene. Stories you’ll break in the morning often become the BIG story of the day, and when it happens in Orlando, chances are good it will make national news.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG has won the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award two years in a row. Come live, learn and work where news breaks.

Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms: on-air, online and mobile. Qualified candidates will have at least three years of videography or MMJ experience. Must be able and willing to shoot video, edit packages and use a LiveU to go live.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to respond to overnight breaking news.

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop stories.

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.

Ability to shoot and edit video as well as use a LiveU unit.

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio.

Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories.

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.

Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.

Regularly work overnight hours (usually between 1am and 9am)

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as an MMJ.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

No phone calls, please.

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.